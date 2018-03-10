Haemonetics Co. (HAE) EVP Sells $28,097.47 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $28,097.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE) traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,909.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $234.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. Haemonetics had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $260.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haemonetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Haemonetics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Haemonetics from $18.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2,845.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/haemonetics-co-hae-evp-sells-28097-47-in-stock.html.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.