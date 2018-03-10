Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 48,015 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,015 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $119,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 39,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.65.

In related news, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 267,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $29,680,687.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,427.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bing Xie sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $1,733,927.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) opened at $111.53 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $107,714.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

WARNING: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 48,015 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/guggenheim-capital-llc-sells-48015-shares-of-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.