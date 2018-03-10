Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG) Insider Robin Philip Christian Lacey Acquires 500 Shares

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) insider Robin Philip Christian Lacey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,725.00.
Robin Philip Christian Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 2nd, Robin Philip Christian Lacey acquired 1,700 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,299.00.
Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG) traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.39. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207. Guardian Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$23.01 and a one year high of C$30.00. The stock has a market cap of $758.85, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited is a Canada-based financial services company. The Company serves the wealth management needs of a range of clients. It operates through three segments: institutional and private wealth investment management; financial advisory, which includes an insurance managing general agency (MGA), a mutual fund dealer and a securities dealer (together, the Dealers), and corporate activities and investments.
