Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guaranty Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $844.00, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Guaranty Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Hobbs sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $133,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $259,589.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,442 shares of company stock worth $801,477. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,428,000 after buying an additional 118,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 287,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after buying an additional 82,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 545,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s bank subsidiary is Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 32 branches and two investment management firms, Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

