Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) will report sales of $39.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Guaranty Bancorp reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp will report full-year sales of $39.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.43 million to $163.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $173.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $171.17 million to $176.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancorp.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Noesen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $259,589.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,442 shares of company stock worth $801,477. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,428,000 after buying an additional 118,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 287,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 82,503 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 545,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) opened at $29.50 on Friday. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $844.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Guaranty Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s bank subsidiary is Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 32 branches and two investment management firms, Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

