Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $107.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV ( PAC ) opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,560.00, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 40.20%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/grupo-aeroportr-dl-pcfco-sab-de-cv-pac-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately 10 international airports in the Pacific and Central regions of Mexico, and an international airport in Jamaica. The Company’s segments include Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajio, Other Airports and Others Companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.