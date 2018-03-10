GridCoin (GRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.41 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. GridCoin has a market cap of $20.41 million and $65,329.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

