Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ GLDD) opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $289.61, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 459,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors.

