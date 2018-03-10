Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Receives $19.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Gray Television (NYSE GTN) traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 675,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1,205.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.53. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 97,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $1,655,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gray Television by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

