Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,776,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,595,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,180 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,853,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,050,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,191,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,549,000 after purchasing an additional 351,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,159,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,652,000 after purchasing an additional 781,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Medtronic plc. ( NYSE MDT ) opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,425.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc. has a twelve month low of $76.51 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. research analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $6,769,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 149,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,910,895.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,913,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,163 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,045. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

