GrandCoin (GDC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,593.00

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. GrandCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,593.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One GrandCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.01997170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007595 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018550 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002285 BTC.

About GrandCoin

GrandCoin (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . GrandCoin’s official website is grandcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling GrandCoin

GrandCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GrandCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GrandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

