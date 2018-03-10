GP Strategies (GPX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

GPX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley upgraded GP Strategies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

GP Strategies ( NYSE:GPX ) opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. GP Strategies has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services.

