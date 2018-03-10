Golfsmith International (GOLF) Given a $26.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $26.00 target price on Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Golfsmith International’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golfsmith International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Golfsmith International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Golfsmith International from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.69.
Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Golfsmith International has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Golfsmith International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Golfsmith International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Golfsmith International during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Golfsmith International during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Golfsmith International by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golfsmith International by 8.5% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golfsmith International by 15.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter.
About Golfsmith International
Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.
Receive News & Ratings for Golfsmith International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golfsmith International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.