GoldMint Price Reaches $2.66 on Major Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $31,149.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00029241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00979460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00087778 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00179622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s total supply is 9,686,614 coins and its circulating supply is 1,714,996 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

