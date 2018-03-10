Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Philips Lighting (LIGHT) a €41.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on Philips Lighting (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.50 ($38.89) price objective on Philips Lighting and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup set a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective on Philips Lighting and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Philips Lighting (LIGHT) traded up €0.28 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €31.91 ($39.40). The company had a trading volume of 303,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,815. Philips Lighting has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($31.48) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($44.52). The company has a market cap of $4,470.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64.

Philips Lighting Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

