Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (CS) a €25.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($31.48) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a €22.70 ($28.02) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($34.94) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €23.60 ($29.14) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.70 ($34.20).
AXA (CS) opened at €22.49 ($27.77) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($34.19). The firm has a market cap of $54,540.00 and a PE ratio of 9.57.
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.
