Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($31.48) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a €22.70 ($28.02) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($34.94) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €23.60 ($29.14) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.70 ($34.20).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA (CS) opened at €22.49 ($27.77) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($34.19). The firm has a market cap of $54,540.00 and a PE ratio of 9.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/goldman-sachs-group-analysts-give-axa-cs-a-25-50-price-target.html.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.