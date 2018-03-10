Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,223 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 15th total of 418,290 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.17, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.62. Goldfield has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Get Goldfield alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Goldfield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in Goldfield by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,224,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Goldfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Goldfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Goldfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldfield Corp (GV) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/goldfield-corp-gv-short-interest-down-9-8-in-february.html.

The Goldfield Corporation (Goldfield) is engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. The Company serves customers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, including Texas. It operates through electrical construction segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.