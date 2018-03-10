Goldfield Corp (GV) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,223 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 15th total of 418,290 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.17, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.62. Goldfield has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Goldfield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in Goldfield by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,224,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Goldfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Goldfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Goldfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.
The Goldfield Corporation (Goldfield) is engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. The Company serves customers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, including Texas. It operates through electrical construction segment.
Receive News & Ratings for Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.