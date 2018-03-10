Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

News stories about Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.917089819824 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) opened at $19.07 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.21, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $105.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

Golar LNG Partners declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

