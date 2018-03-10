Gogo (GOGO) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.75.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Gogo (NASDAQ GOGO) traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 757,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Gogo has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.62, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).

