GlobalData PLC (DATA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GlobalData (LON:DATA) opened at GBX 617.50 ($8.53) on Friday. GlobalData has a 1 year low of GBX 462 ($6.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 628.05 ($8.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $734.06 and a P/E ratio of -30,875.00.
GlobalData Company Profile
GlobalData Plc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides business information and services across various platforms in the consumer, information and communications technology (ICT), and healthcare markets. The Company serves a range of industries, such as consumer, retail, technology, healthcare and financial services.
