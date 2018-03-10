Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its product candidate consists of GBT440 is an oral, once-daily prophylactic therapy for sickle cell disease which is in clinical trial. The company in addition to GBT is involved in research and development activities targeted hypoxemic pulmonary disorders, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and hereditary angioedema. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT ) opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $2,700.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Radovich sold 15,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,911 shares of company stock worth $3,059,552 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

