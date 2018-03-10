Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBT. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $72.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,677.93, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 4.31. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $68.05.
In related news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $188,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,868,207.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,911 shares of company stock worth $3,059,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 123.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 65.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.