Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBT. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $72.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,677.93, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 4.31. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $188,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,868,207.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,911 shares of company stock worth $3,059,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 123.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 65.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/global-blood-therapeutics-gbt-given-new-61-00-price-target-at-morgan-stanley.html.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.