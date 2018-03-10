Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (GLNCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get Glencore International PLC St. Helier alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Glencore International PLC, St. Helier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore International PLC, St. Helier in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore International PLC, St. Helier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier ( GLNCY ) opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Glencore International PLC, St. Helier has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/glencore-international-plc-st-helier-glncy-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Glencore International PLC, St. Helier Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore International PLC St. Helier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore International PLC St. Helier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.