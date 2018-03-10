Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.56.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Gladstone Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.52. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 87.19%. analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/gladstone-investment-gain-lifted-to-outperform-at-wedbush.html.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.