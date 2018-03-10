Geron Co. (GERN) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Geron alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Geron by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 412,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 294,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Geron ( NASDAQ GERN ) traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 3,016,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,000. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.31, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/geron-co-gern-receives-3-75-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.