Geode Capital Management LLC Has $130.64 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (MKL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $130,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 567,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE MKL) opened at $1,145.00 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $936.95 and a 12 month high of $1,157.30. The stock has a market cap of $15,787.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.50, for a total transaction of $113,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Jay Schewel acquired 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,114.90 per share, with a total value of $250,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,251. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,172.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

