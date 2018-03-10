Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 40,773 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,773 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $134,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ HSIC) opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,317.49, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Stephens assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $87.50) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

