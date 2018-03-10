Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 174,440 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $125,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,099,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,127,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 256,491 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,835,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,375,000 after acquiring an additional 174,986 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,353,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 123,847 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,313,000 after acquiring an additional 237,094 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.27%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $130,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

