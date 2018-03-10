Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.54 Million

Analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will announce sales of $93.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $94.97 million. Genomic Health reported sales of $83.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full-year sales of $93.54 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $421.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $412.30 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ GHDX) opened at $33.11 on Friday. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.61, a P/E ratio of -275.92 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Genomic Health news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $162,295.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,996. 46.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Genomic Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 18.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Genomic Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

