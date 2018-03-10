Genomic Health (GHDX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $366-382 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.16 million.

Shares of Genomic Health (GHDX) opened at $33.11 on Friday. Genomic Health has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.96 million. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genomic Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Genomic Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Genomic Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $197,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Leber sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $699,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,280 shares of company stock worth $2,961,996. 46.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

