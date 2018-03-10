Genomic Health (GHDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.96 million. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Genomic Health updated its FY18 guidance to $0.32-0.50 EPS.

Shares of Genomic Health (GHDX) opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,096.08, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.61. Genomic Health has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

In other Genomic Health news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,996 over the last 90 days. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 269.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genomic Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 38.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Genomic Health by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GHDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

