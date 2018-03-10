Genie Energy (GNE) Posts Earnings Results

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.
Shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) opened at $5.00 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.80, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd. (Genie) owns interest in its subsidiary, Genie Energy International Corporation, which owns Genie Retail Energy and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc The Company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd. (Afek), and Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS). The GRE segment operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Inc and Residents Energy, Inc, and energy brokerage and marketing services.
