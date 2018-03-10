Genie Energy (GNE) Posts Earnings Results

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.

Shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) opened at $5.00 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.80, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genie Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. (Genie) owns interest in its subsidiary, Genie Energy International Corporation, which owns Genie Retail Energy and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc The Company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd. (Afek), and Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS). The GRE segment operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Inc and Residents Energy, Inc, and energy brokerage and marketing services.

