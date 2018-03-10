General Cable Co. (BGC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Cable Co. (NYSE:BGC) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Cable were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Cable by 271.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,076,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,551 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Cable by 303.6% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 834,897 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of General Cable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Cable by 324.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Cable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

General Cable Co. (NYSE BGC) opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,498.57, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.01. General Cable Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.30 million. General Cable had a positive return on equity of 45.96% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. General Cable’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Cable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.61%.

General Cable Profile

General Cable Corporation is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for use in the energy, industrial, construction, specialty and communications markets. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa/Asia Pacific.

