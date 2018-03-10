Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gemphire Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5742880976347 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.04, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

GEMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gemphire Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, insider Steven R. Ph.D. Gullans acquired 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

