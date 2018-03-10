GAP (GPS) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GAP’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet raised GAP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $35.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,753. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $12,681.40, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. GAP had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other GAP news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $954,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,033 shares of company stock worth $22,126,526. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 728,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

