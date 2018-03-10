Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Holdings Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,980 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,609,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,361,000 after buying an additional 222,072 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Carlino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at $146,255,006.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Clifford bought 54,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,242. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc ( NASDAQ:GLPI ) opened at $33.02 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $7,012.91, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

