GameUnits Market Capitalization Achieves $264,805.00 (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One GameUnits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GameUnits has a market capitalization of $264,805.00 and $114.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameUnits alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00924230 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009047 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005070 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00102503 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030825 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org . GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameUnits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameUnits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameUnits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.