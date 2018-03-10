GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Achieves $108.73 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. GameCredits has a market cap of $108.73 million and approximately $950,370.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00018624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Poloniex, Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.02025160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007296 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 64,355,352 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits is a game driven Cryptocurrency, created to facilitate in-game transactions and monetization. “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinrail, Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, Allcoin, BitBay, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is not possible to buy GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

