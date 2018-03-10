Galliford Try plc (GFRD) Declares GBX 28 Dividend

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.39) per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Galliford Try (GFRD) opened at GBX 880 ($12.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.32 and a P/E ratio of 1,660.38. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 772.50 ($10.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,592 ($22.00).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

GFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,473 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 1,290 ($17.82) to GBX 1,184 ($16.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($20.03) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 1,485 ($20.52) to GBX 950 ($13.13) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,390 ($19.20).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/galliford-try-plc-gfrd-declares-gbx-28-dividend.html.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try PLC is a United Kingdom-based house building, regeneration and construction company. The Company operates through the segments, including Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Construction, public private partnerships (PPP) and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale across England.

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.