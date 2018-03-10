G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

News coverage about G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. G-III Apparel Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 47.1741063136749 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

G-III Apparel Group ( GIII ) opened at $35.80 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,738.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,714,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,152 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 7,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,499.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

