FY2019 EPS Estimates for DSW Inc. Cut by Analyst (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DSW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80.
DSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DSW by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DSW by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 217,410 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of DSW by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 748,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 598,171 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DSW in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSW by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
DSW Company Profile
DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.
