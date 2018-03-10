FY2019 EPS Estimates for DSW Inc. Cut by Analyst (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DSW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80.

Get DSW alerts:

DSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of DSW ( DSW ) opened at $19.08 on Friday. DSW has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.54, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DSW by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DSW by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 217,410 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of DSW by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 748,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 598,171 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DSW in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSW by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 125,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/fy2019-eps-estimates-for-dsw-inc-cut-by-analyst-dsw.html.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.