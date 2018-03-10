FY2018 EPS Estimates for DDR Corp Lowered by KeyCorp (DDR)

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of DDR in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DDR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get DDR alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDR. ValuEngine downgraded DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on DDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of DDR ( NYSE:DDR ) opened at $7.51 on Thursday. DDR has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. DDR’s payout ratio is -64.41%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 1,351,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $10,555,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,405,981.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DDR in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DDR in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DDR in the third quarter worth $151,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DDR by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DDR by 24.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-ddr-corp-lowered-by-keycorp-ddr.html.

About DDR

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.