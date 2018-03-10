FY2018 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR) Decreased by Cormark

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearwater Seafoods in a report issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Clearwater Seafoods’ FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$8.00 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods ( CLR ) opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.74. Clearwater Seafoods has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Clearwater Seafoods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Clearwater Seafoods news, Director Richard Lawrence Gillis Hood acquired 15,000 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated is a seafood company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of assets and property in connection with the harvesting, processing, distribution and marketing of seafood. The Company’s segment includes integrated operations for harvesting, processing and distribution of seafood products.

