FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.
