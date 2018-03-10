Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

WARNING: “FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TOY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/fy2018-earnings-estimate-for-spin-master-corp-issued-by-national-bank-financial-toy.html.

Shares of Spin Master ( TOY ) opened at C$56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.23. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$34.52 and a 12 month high of C$61.76.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.