Frontier Smart Technologies Group (FST) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited (LON:FST) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($2.07). Approximately 207,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 45,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.50 ($2.07).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.35) price target on shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

