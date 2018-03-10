Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

