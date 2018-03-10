Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,872 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Frequency Electronics worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 97,993 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) opened at $9.13 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

In related news, insider Fund Lp Privet sold 8,455 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $82,774.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,535.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,800 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,874.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,300 shares of company stock worth $164,454. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEI) is principally engaged in the design, development and manufacture of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The Company operates in three segments: FEI-NY, Gillam-FEI and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment also includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiaries, Frequency Electronics, Inc Asia (FEI-Asia) and FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc (FEI-Elcom).

