Fred's (FRED) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.36. Fred's shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 630378 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fred's in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fred's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.29). Fred's had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Fred's’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Fred's, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fred's declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,800,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fred's news, Director Timothy A. Barton purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $334,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,704.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRED. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fred's during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fred's during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fred's during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fred's during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fred's by 24,644.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter.

Fred's Company Profile

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

