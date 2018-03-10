Fred Alger Management Inc. Takes $20.42 Million Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,082,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ OSUR) opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,096.18, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $419,294.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

