Fred Alger Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Fred Alger Management Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,121 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75,258 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,379,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,200 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $70,582,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $45,074,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,068,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,798,000 after purchasing an additional 279,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 285,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 198,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $5,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 23,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $3,494,188.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,467,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,220,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,603 shares of company stock worth $65,527,618. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $173.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) opened at $188.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $107.31 and a 1 year high of $189.44. The firm has a market cap of $17,400.00, a PE ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

